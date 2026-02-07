HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MEA will give Russian oil purchase data: Piyush Goyal

Sat, 07 February 2026
15:22
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal/File image
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the Ministry of External Affairs will give information about India's purchase of Russian oil. 

When asked whether India will stop purchasing Russian oil, as mentioned in a White House statement announcing the elimination of the additional tariffs imposed on India for the purchase, Piyush Goyal said, "MEA will give information about it." 

After announcing the interim framework between the United States and India trade agreement, the White House had said, "India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defense cooperation over the next 10 years." 

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal has assured complete protection of farmers in the framework for the agreement. 

He also added that the deal would bring huge benefits to farmers and Indian MSMEs.    

He said, "Agricultural products from Indian farmers will be exported to the United States at zero duty. At the same time, no tariff concessions have been granted for agricultural products from US farmers entering the Indian market." 

One opening up of Distiller's Dried Grains market, Goyal said, "We have opened our markets for the US on some products like Distiller's Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), wines & spirits in which we have kept a minimum import price also." 

Goyal also informed that Agricultural products from Indian farmers will be exported to the United States at zero duty. -- ANI

