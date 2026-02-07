HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Manipur: Churachandpur limps back to normal after protests

Sat, 07 February 2026
12:48
Normalcy began returning to parts of Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday morning after two days of protests, the police said. 

The violent protests began on Thursday after three BJP legislators from the Kuki-Zo and Hmar communities joined Meitei MLAs to form a government in the ethnic strife-hit state. 

MLA Nemcha Kipgen joined the Y Khemchand Singh-led government as deputy chief minister, while LM Khaute and N Sanate supported her. 

The demonstrations were largely confined to the stretch between Tuibong and Kangvai in Churachandpur town, unlike earlier instances when disturbances had spread across the district headquarters, the police said. 

While most areas of Churachandpur town witnessed a resumption of business activities, several shops in the Tuibong area remained closed, they said. 

Additional security forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents, they added. 

Two tribal bodies imposed a "total shutdown" in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, while rallies were held in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts, alleging that the legislators betrayed their community. 

The Kuki-Zo groups have been demanding a separate administrative unit for them, as the violence that broke out in May 2023 deeply divided the state on ethnic lines, with members of the two communities not venturing into each other's areas. -- PTI

