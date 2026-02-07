HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian among 8 hurt in knife attack in Russia

Sat, 07 February 2026
20:51
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
At least six persons, including an Indian, and two police officers were injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday in a sports hall of foreign students' hostel at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, local media reports said. 

According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered the medical university dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, attacked the students living there and stabbed several of them, the interior ministry said. 

"The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," interior ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal. 

However, the identity or the nationality of students was not revealed. 

A telegram channel '112,' quoting eyewitnesses, said at least one of the victims was Indian and there were two attackers. 

The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident. 

The attacker, identified as a 15-year old youth, has been admitted to a local children's hospital in serious condition while the four students and two police officers have been admitted to local clinical hospital, Baza telegram channel said. -- PTI

