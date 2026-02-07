HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
INDIA bloc allies CPM, Congress lock horns over Jamaat in Kerala

Sat, 07 February 2026
17:32
File image
The Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Congress in Kerala on Saturday locked horns over Jamaat-e-Islami with the ruling party accusing the Opposition of colluding with communal forces and trying to give them a "good certificate".

While CPM state secretary M V Govindan alleged the Congress has adopted a stand that Jamaat-e-Islami is not a communal force, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan accused the Marxist party of deliberately "forgetting" its long association with the outfit.

Targeting the ongoing Pudhu Yuga Yatra organised by the Congress-led UDF Opposition, Govindan said it began  "whitewashing" the communal and extremist forces.

He accused the Congress of trying to give a good certificate to the Jamaat-e-Islami.

It has now become clear that the LoP is trying to take forward the upcoming state politics, colluding with communal forces, he further alleged. 

The senior leader also targeted the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally in the UDF, and alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami has nowadays become a force shaping its ideology.

However, LoP Satheesan outrightly rejected Govindan's charges and said the CPI-M should not come to teach them about communalism.

He accused the Marxist party of indulging in communal appeasement and alleged that its prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accepted votes of Jamaat-e-Islami for winning elections.

The LoP alleged that the Left party had tried to appease the minorities till the last Lok Sabha polls in the state, and thereafter, they tried to appease the majority communities.

"But, now, they have lost the support of both the majorities and minorities. They are confused now. They themselves don't know what they are doing or acting nowadays," the senior Congress leader told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He further accused the CPI-M of adopting a "double standard" in the matter of communalism. -- PTI

