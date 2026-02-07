HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Heroin worth over Rs 13 cr seized in Thane; man with underworld links among 3 held

Sat, 07 February 2026
Share:
21:26
File image
File image
The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have seized more than 4 kg of heroin worth over Rs 13 crore and arrested three persons in connection with the drug during a special operation, officials said.

One of the arrested accused allegedly had links with Mumbai's underworld, and his name had also cropped up during the probe into the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, a senior official said.

In a crackdown in the early hours of February 3, a crime branch team seized heroin, a highly addictive drug, valued at Rs 6.9 crore, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amarsingh Jadhav on Friday evening.

The police nabbed 47-year-old Wajahat Sayeed near a school in the Diva area with the contraband. 

His interrogation led to the arrest of his associate, Mohammad Mahadik (67), identified by investigators as the primary supplier.

The police said Mahadik was an accused who fled India shortly after the 1993 blasts. 

After absconding for nearly 22 years, during which he worked in Muscat and Oman under a fake identity, he slipped back into the country, DCP Jadhav said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup Updates: India spinners stifle USA
T20 World Cup Updates: India spinners stifle USA

LIVE! Indian among 8 hurt in knife attack in Russia
LIVE! Indian among 8 hurt in knife attack in Russia

India match boycott: ICC seeks explanation from PCB
India match boycott: ICC seeks explanation from PCB

PCB writes to ICC to invoke 'force majeure', global body asks for justification

India now trusted partner for growth, says Modi in Malaysia
India now trusted partner for growth, says Modi in Malaysia

Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday on a two-day visit, referred to the trade deals India agreed with various countries and said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth".

BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy
BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated corporator Ritu Tawade for the Mumbai mayor election, while its ally Shiv Sena declared Sanjay Ghadi as its candidate for the deputy mayor's post.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO