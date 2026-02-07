Heroin worth over Rs 13 cr seized in Thane; man with underworld links among 3 held

21:26

One of the arrested accused allegedly had links with Mumbai's underworld, and his name had also cropped up during the probe into the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, a senior official said.





In a crackdown in the early hours of February 3, a crime branch team seized heroin, a highly addictive drug, valued at Rs 6.9 crore, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amarsingh Jadhav on Friday evening.





The police nabbed 47-year-old Wajahat Sayeed near a school in the Diva area with the contraband.





His interrogation led to the arrest of his associate, Mohammad Mahadik (67), identified by investigators as the primary supplier.





The police said Mahadik was an accused who fled India shortly after the 1993 blasts.





After absconding for nearly 22 years, during which he worked in Muscat and Oman under a fake identity, he slipped back into the country, DCP Jadhav said. -- PTI

