HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Go back': Pappu Yadav to police as arrest bid sparks Patna drama

Sat, 07 February 2026
Share:
00:16
image
A Patna police team on Friday reached the residence of Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav to arrest him in connection with a 35-year-old case, even as the parliamentarian alleged that he was being targeted for criticising the Nitish Kumar government in the state. 

High drama took place at the Purnea MP's residence in Mandiri locality of the city where Yadav told the visiting police team to "go back" while promising that he would turn up before the court on Saturday. 

"I have come back after attending the Parliament session. I am aware of the court summons and will be appearing tomorrow. But the policemen, some of whom came in civil dress, are behaving badly", he told PTI video. 

Yadav claimed that he was being targeted because he has been criticising the state government, especially with regard to a NEET aspirant's recent death which has been handed over to CBI. 

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told PTI that "a warrant was issued by the MP/MLA court in Patna in connection with a 1995 case after Yadav failed to appear before it. 

"We therefore sent a team to produce him before court". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Celebrations erupt at captain Ayush Mhatre's home!
Celebrations erupt at captain Ayush Mhatre's home!

Scenes of joy unfolded in Palghar as Ayush Mhatre led India to a record sixth U-19 World Cup title, with family and friends celebrating the historic 100-run win over England.

PIX: How India's Under-19 World champs celebrated!
PIX: How India's Under-19 World champs celebrated!

India's skipper Ayush Mhatre said his team wanted to carry the legacy of Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur after winning the 2026 ICC Under 19 World Cup in Harare on Friday.

LIVE! Union of app-based taxi, auto drivers calls strike today
LIVE! Union of app-based taxi, auto drivers calls strike today

Protests in Manipur over Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining govt
Protests in Manipur over Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining govt

Thousands protest in Manipur against Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining the government, alleging betrayal of community demands for separate administration.

'His phone rang all night, but police didn't act': Biker's kin
'His phone rang all night, but police didn't act': Biker's kin

The family of a 25-year-old man who died after falling into a pit in Delhi alleges negligence by authorities, claiming their pleas for help were ignored during a desperate overnight search.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO