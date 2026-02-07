Gangster among 2 booked for Punjab AAP leader's murder

13:56

AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was in his Thar vehicle when the assailants opened fire at him./ANI Photo





The police booked gangster Jograj Singh alias Joga Pholriwal, who claimed responsibility for the murder in an unverified social media post, and Dalbira under the relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act at the Division 6 police station in the Jalandhar Commissionerate, based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, they said.





However, the assailant and his accomplice, who were captured on CCTV camera, are yet to be identified, with several police teams deployed to trace them.





In the brazen daylight murder, Oberoi was shot by the unidentified assailant outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town around 7.30 am on Friday, shortly after he stepped out of the shrine after paying obeisance, the police said.





CCTV camera footage showed that as Oberoi (43) came out of the gurdwara and sat in his car -- a Mahindra Thar -- the assailant wearing a black hoodie approached him on foot, opened fire and fled along with an accomplice, who was waiting for him on a two-wheeler a short distance away. -- PTI

Two persons, including a foreign-based gangster, have been booked in connection with the daylight murder of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar on Friday, with police suspecting personal enmity as the reason behind the killing, officials said on Saturday.