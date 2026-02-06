HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Four Odisha courts receive hoax bomb threat mails; BJD seeks NIA probe

Sat, 07 February 2026
Panic gripped in four courts of Odisha on Friday after the authorities received bomb threat mails, which were later found to be hoax, a senior police officer said. 

The district and sessions judge courts in Cuttack, Puri, Jajpur and Phulbani received emails where the sender threatened to explode bombs. 

The security personnel launched searches by engaging bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs for hours before the Odisha police called them a hoax. 

The threatening emails came less than a month after similar communications were received by authorities of district courts in Cuttack, Deogarh and Sambalpur on January 8, police said. 

Since two such incidents took place within less than a month, the opposition BJD demanded an NIA probe to trace the people involved in it. 

"I am deeply concerned to learn about the bomb threat received by the district courts of Cuttack, Puri, Phulbani, and Jajpur once again. Just a few days ago, bomb threats were received by the district courts of Sambalpur, Cuttack, and Debagarh," BJD president Naveen Patnaik said in a X post. 

"However, it is astonishing that no one has been able to trace from where such emails are coming or who is involved in this matter, despite public discussions. The state government must not take such a sensitive incident lightly. The safety of judicial institutions, including judges, lawyers, litigants, court staff, and the general public, must not be jeopardised," he said. 

Patnaik appealed to people to remain calm, stay away from spreading rumors, and extend full cooperation to the security agencies. -- PTI

