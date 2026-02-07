HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Film 'Godaan' made tax free in Uttarakhand

Sat, 07 February 2026
18:20
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced that the film Godaan, based on farming traditions, rural life and the importance of cattle, would be exempted from tax in the state. 

The film, starring Manoj Joshi, Upasana Singh, Rajesh Jais and Sahil Anand, was co-directed by Vivek Kumar Chaudhary and Ameet Prajapati. 

It was released in theatres across the country on February 6. 

The chief minister said that the cow is not only a matter of religion and faith, but also an integral part of Indian culture, society and the rural economy. 

He said that the state government is continuously working towards cattle conservation, under which cow shelters are being promoted for the better care of stray and abandoned cattle, while cattle rearers and livestock farmers are being benefited through various government schemes to increase their income and strengthen the rural economy. 

Dhami said that films like Godaan develop positive thinking and sensitivity in society, and such films should be encouraged. 

He said that the state government will continue to encourage films and creative endeavours based on social, cultural and public interest issues in the future as well. 

According to the makers, the film is "dedicated entirely to the sacred cow and to protecting the pride of Indian culture and values". -- PTI

