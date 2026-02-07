Doubts persist over Ajit Pawar's death: Nephew Rohit Pawar

14:02

NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Rohit Pawar./ANI Photo





Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the Zilla Parishad polls in Baramati, the MLA said that Ajit Pawar had wished for the NCP factions to unite, and efforts towards the merger will continue.





Elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra were held on Saturday under the cloud of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash last month.





Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others when a Learjet 45 aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati table-top air strip in Pune district on January 28.





"Everyone has questions and doubts in their minds (about the crash). I will give a presentation in Mumbai on February 10. Why the crash happened and how it might have happened, these issues will be raised on February 10," said Rohit Pawar, nephew of the late NCP chief. -- PTI

