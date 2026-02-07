HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Doubts persist over Ajit Pawar's death: Nephew Rohit Pawar

Sat, 07 February 2026
Share:
14:02
NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Rohit Pawar./ANI Photo
NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Rohit Pawar./ANI Photo
NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Rohit Pawar on Saturday said everyone has doubts about the circumstances surrounding deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash, and he would provide a detailed presentation about it on February 10. 

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the Zilla Parishad polls in Baramati, the MLA said that Ajit Pawar had wished for the NCP factions to unite, and efforts towards the merger will continue. 

Elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra were held on Saturday under the cloud of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash last month. 

Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others when a Learjet 45 aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati table-top air strip in Pune district on January 28. 

"Everyone has questions and doubts in their minds (about the crash). I will give a presentation in Mumbai on February 10. Why the crash happened and how it might have happened, these issues will be raised on February 10," said Rohit Pawar, nephew of the late NCP chief. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur: Churachandpur limps back to normal after protests
LIVE! Manipur: Churachandpur limps back to normal after protests

Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact
Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact

The agreement addresses non-tariff barriers and promotes increased trade in technology products and cooperation between the two countries.

BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy
BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated corporator Ritu Tawade for the Mumbai mayor election, while its ally Shiv Sena declared Sanjay Ghadi as its candidate for the deputy mayor's post.

Biker's death: Unbarricaded 15-ft pit left open on busy road
Biker's death: Unbarricaded 15-ft pit left open on busy road

A 25-year-old man died after falling into an unprotected pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri, Delhi. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the contractor and officials of the Delhi Jal Board.

Meghalaya Blast Exposes Dangers Of Rat-Hole Mining
Meghalaya Blast Exposes Dangers Of Rat-Hole Mining

The human cost of rat-hole mining falls disproportionately on migrant labourers.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO