Delhi police detain sub-contractor in biker death case

Sat, 07 February 2026
12:59
The Delhi police detained a sub-contractor in connection with the death of a biker who fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Delhi's Janakpuri, officials said on Saturday. 

Investigations revealed that the sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati was informed about the accident hours earlier but failed to take any action, they said. 

He is likely to be placed under arrest. 

Prajapati is currently in police detention and is being questioned. 

According to the investigation, a family passing through the area on the intervening night noticed that the victim, Kamal (25), may have fallen into the pit. 

They immediately alerted a security guard deployed at the site and a person living in a tent nearby. 

The security guard, employed by Prajapati, informed a junior staff member the same night, stating that a person had fallen into the pit, police said. 

The junior staff member then called Prajapati at around 12.22 am and asked him to reach the spot. 

Prajapati subsequently arrived at the site and saw a motorcycle inside the pit but failed to check inside or take any further steps, officials said. -- PTI

