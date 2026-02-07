Cop killed, 11 hurt as swing collapses at Surajkund fair

22:35

A view of the collapsed giant swing at Surajkund fair in Haryana on Saturday./ANI Photo





According to the police, around 6 pm, approximately 15 people were riding the swing when it titled and came crashing onto the ground.





An senior official said the deceased officer was identified as inspector Jagdish Prasad of Palwal Police, who was on fair duty and was posted in the police lines, Palwal.





Prasad was set to retire in March.





He tried to save people and showed great bravery, but in the process he received severe injuries to his face and head, the official said.





An eyewitness said when he saw the swing crashing down, people and police officers, without caring about their safety, rushed to the area and pulled out the injured from the ride.





Prompt action by police helped save several lives, he said.





Deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta reached the scene immediately after receiving information.





Arrangements were immediately made for the treatment of the injured persons, Sinha said. -- PTI

An on-duty police inspector was killed and 11 people were wounded at the Surajkund fairgrounds on Saturday when a giant swing snapped mid-air and collapsed, just an hour after a gate fell down, injuring two persons including a child, officials said.