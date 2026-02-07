HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cop killed, 11 hurt as swing collapses at Surajkund fair

Sat, 07 February 2026
Share:
22:35
A view of the collapsed giant swing at Surajkund fair in Haryana on Saturday./ANI Photo
A view of the collapsed giant swing at Surajkund fair in Haryana on Saturday./ANI Photo
An on-duty police inspector was killed and 11 people were wounded at the Surajkund fairgrounds on Saturday when a giant swing snapped mid-air and collapsed, just an hour after a gate fell down, injuring two persons including a child, officials said. 

According to the police, around 6 pm, approximately 15 people were riding the swing when it titled and came crashing onto the ground. 

An senior official said the deceased officer was identified as inspector Jagdish Prasad of Palwal Police, who was on fair duty and was posted in the police lines, Palwal. 

Prasad was set to retire in March. 

He tried to save people and showed great bravery, but in the process he received severe injuries to his face and head, the official said. 

An eyewitness said when he saw the swing crashing down, people and police officers, without caring about their safety, rushed to the area and pulled out the injured from the ride. 

Prompt action by police helped save several lives, he said. 

Deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta reached the scene immediately after receiving information. 

Arrangements were immediately made for the treatment of the injured persons, Sinha said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup Updates: India spinners stifle USA
T20 World Cup Updates: India spinners stifle USA

LIVE! Indian among 8 hurt in knife attack in Russia
LIVE! Indian among 8 hurt in knife attack in Russia

India match boycott: ICC seeks explanation from PCB
India match boycott: ICC seeks explanation from PCB

PCB writes to ICC to invoke 'force majeure', global body asks for justification

India now trusted partner for growth, says Modi in Malaysia
India now trusted partner for growth, says Modi in Malaysia

Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday on a two-day visit, referred to the trade deals India agreed with various countries and said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth".

BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy
BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated corporator Ritu Tawade for the Mumbai mayor election, while its ally Shiv Sena declared Sanjay Ghadi as its candidate for the deputy mayor's post.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO