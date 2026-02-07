Congress MP didn't return Rs 2 cr poll loan: Kerala finance firm owner

19:13

Congress MP Anto Antony/ANI Photo





N M Raju, owner of the Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate (NCS), made this allegation.





NCS, a finance company based in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, is facing multiple cheating cases being investigated by the Crime Branch and a money laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).





Raju was also a prominent leader of Kerala Congress (Mani), which was earlier part of the UDF before switching to the LDF in 2020.





Addressing a press conference, Raju said that in 2019, when Kerala Congress-Mani was part of the UDF, Antony contested the Lok Sabha election from Pathanamthitta, while the current Kerala health minister, Veena George, was the LDF candidate.





He said that during the election campaign, Antony and his wife had visited his house multiple times seeking financial assistance.





"They said their campaign was struggling as the funds they expected did not come through. At various stages of the election campaign, he took loans amounting to Rs 2 crore from our company," Raju said.





He said he had no liability to protect Antony.





"He promised to return the money within two months. But even after seven years, despite repeated requests by us, including my daughter, even during our crisis period, he did not agree to return the money," Raju said. -- PTI

