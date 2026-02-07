HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP fields Ritu Tawde for Mumbai mayor, Sena names Sanjay Ghadi as dy mayor

Sat, 07 February 2026
11:59
BJP's mayoral candidate Ritu Tawde./Courtesy Instagram
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday nominated corporator Ritu Tawade for the Mumbai mayor election, while its ally Shiv Sena declared Sanjay Ghadi as its candidate for the deputy mayor's post. 

BJP leader Amit Satam declared Tawade's name, while Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale announced Ghadi's candidature at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. 

Tawade is a corporator from Ward 132, while Ghadi was elected from Ward 5 in the January 15 civic election. 

Ghadi will serve as deputy mayor for 15 months, Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More has said in a statement. 

He was one of the senior former Shiv Sena-UBT corporators who switched sides to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 

By splitting the deputy mayor's term in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena intends to give an opportunity to four of its corporators. 

In the polls to the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while Shiv Sena won 29 seats. 

The ruling alliance, with a combined strength of 118 corporators, is past the halfway mark of 114 and is well placed to secure the mayor's post. 

The Shiv Sena (UBT), which ruled the civic body for 25 years since 1997, won 65 seats, while its allies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), won six and one seat, respectively. -- PTI

