Follow Rediff on:      
Bihar MP Pappu Yadav arrested in Patna in 31-year old case

Sat, 07 February 2026
09:10
Independent Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was arrested by Patna Police late Friday from his residence here in connection with a case dating back to 1995, officials said.
 
High drama unfolded at Yadav's house in Mandiri locality when a police team arrived to execute a warrant issued by an MP/MLA court in the case registered under section 467 (forgery of documents) of the Indian Penal Code.
 
Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, initially refused to accompany the police team, claiming they were carrying a warrant for the attachment of property but not for his arrest.
 
He was, however, later taken into custody and will be produced before a competent court on Saturday.
 
The police team reached Yadav's residence barely an hour after he returned from New Delhi, where he had attended the ongoing Parliament session.
 
"A warrant has been issued against the MP by the MP/MLA court here in connection with a 1995 case lodged under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC. The police team has gone to his house to produce him before the court tomorrow," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Kartikeya Sharma, told PTI before his arrest.
 
A large number of Yadav's supporters had gathered at his residence, and many of them were seen arguing with the police personnel during the operation.
 
Speaking to reporters before his arrest, Yadav said he had already planned to appear before the court on Saturday.
 
"I have been telling these police personnel that I shall be appearing before the court tomorrow. In fact, that is the very reason I came here today. But, of course, I will not hand myself over to them," he said.
 
The controversial MP, a history-sheeter and former chief of the Jan Adhikar Party, accused the police of acting casually and claimed that some of the personnel were in plain clothes.
 
"They are misbehaving with my supporters and me. Moreover, they failed to furnish an arrest warrant when I asked for the same. All that they could produce was a warrant to attach my property,"  Yadav said. -- PTI

