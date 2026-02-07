HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal CEO urges ECI to extend SIR hearing by 7 days

Sat, 07 February 2026
Share:
21:15
image
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal on Saturday requested the Election Commission of India to extend the final date of hearing under SIR of electoral rolls by seven days, after several district election officers reported delays in completion of hearings, verification, and data uploading. 

The deadline for the hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was February 7. 

Agarwal told reporters that the appeal was made following inputs from seven to eight districts where different stages of the process were still pending. 

"I have appealed to extend the last date of hearing for seven days after receiving inputs from seven to eight district election officers. In some places, the process of hearing is yet to be over, while in others uploading, verification, and final decisions by the AEROs and EROs are still pending," Agarwal said. 

He said if allowed, hearings will now continue till February 14, adding that the final electoral roll, which was earlier scheduled to be published on February 14, is likely to be delayed. 

According to Agarwal, around 96-97 percent of hearings have been completed so far, with only about three percent pending in a few districts. 

"Uploading is around 75-80 percent complete, while 15-20 percent of the work is still pending," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup Updates: India spinners stifle USA
T20 World Cup Updates: India spinners stifle USA

LIVE! Indian among 8 hurt in knife attack in Russia
LIVE! Indian among 8 hurt in knife attack in Russia

India match boycott: ICC seeks explanation from PCB
India match boycott: ICC seeks explanation from PCB

PCB writes to ICC to invoke 'force majeure', global body asks for justification

India now trusted partner for growth, says Modi in Malaysia
India now trusted partner for growth, says Modi in Malaysia

Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday on a two-day visit, referred to the trade deals India agreed with various countries and said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth".

BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy
BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated corporator Ritu Tawade for the Mumbai mayor election, while its ally Shiv Sena declared Sanjay Ghadi as its candidate for the deputy mayor's post.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO