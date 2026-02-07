HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visits forward areas in Poonch

Sat, 07 February 2026
16:06
During his visit to forward areas in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir today, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed in the area and interacted with personnel at forward locations.

He commended the troops for their high morale and operational readiness.

According to an official release, during the visit, the Army chief also stopped at Kamsar village in Poonch, where he met Subedar (Honorary Captain) Parvez Ahmed (Retired) of 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. 

General Dwivedi and the veteran JCO had served together on multiple occasions, including during the period when the Army chief commanded the battalion between 2002 and 2005.

Sub Parvez Ahmed joined the Indian Army in March 1991 and retired in March 2019 after 28 years of service. 

Over the course of his career, he served extensively in operational and instructional roles, including tenures as an instructor at training establishments. 

He also excelled in various specialised courses and was awarded for his service. -- ANI

