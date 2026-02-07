HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

51 Maoists with Rs 1.61 cr reward surrender in Chhattisgarh

Sat, 07 February 2026
Share:
18:08
File image
File image
As many as 51 Maoists, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 1.61 crore, surrendered before the police in two districts under the Bastar division on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The surrender coincided with the inauguration of the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, by President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in Raipur on a three-day visit.

The surrendered cadres include 34 women.

Inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam said 30 cadres, including 20 women, surrendered in Bijapur district, while 21 others, including 14 female members, joined the mainstream in neighbouring Sukma district under the "Poona Margem rehabilitation initiative of Bastar police.

The ultras said they were impressed by the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy,  he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup Updates: Abhishek falls for golden duck
T20 World Cup Updates: Abhishek falls for golden duck

LIVE! Salman Khan attends Bhagwat's Mumbai RSS event
LIVE! Salman Khan attends Bhagwat's Mumbai RSS event

Rohit flags doubts over Ajit Pawar crash, to detail on Feb 10
Rohit flags doubts over Ajit Pawar crash, to detail on Feb 10

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has raised doubts about the circumstances surrounding the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash and plans to provide a detailed presentation on the matter.

Development dawns in Bastar, Maoist fear fades: Prez Murmu
Development dawns in Bastar, Maoist fear fades: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu stated that government actions against Maoists have improved the atmosphere in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, leading to development. She encouraged those who have left violence to trust the Constitution.

Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact
Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact

The agreement addresses non-tariff barriers and promotes increased trade in technology products and cooperation between the two countries.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO