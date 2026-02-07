HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 held for murdering soldier in Hathras; confess 'love marriage' as motive

Sat, 07 February 2026
Share:
23:07
image
Two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of an army jawan who was shot dead on the National Highway-93 here for allegedly having a 'love marriage' with a woman from their family, officials said. 

The accused, identified as Bobby and Raja, both residents of Samadpur village under Sadabad police station limits, were arrested near Gori Gopal Dhaba at Kursanda Mod, police said, adding that two illegal country-made pistols, live cartridges, empty shells and a car allegedly used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the arrested men allegedly told the police that the murder was planned due to an old enmity. 

They claimed that the jawan had entered into a love marriage with a woman from their family, which, according to them, led to social embarrassment and resentment, prompting them to plot the murder with their associates, police said.   

The incident occurred on Thursday when Akhilesh Chaudhary (28), posted as a driver at an army workshop in Agra, was travelling towards Agra after attending a court hearing in Hathras. 

He was attacked near a cold storage on the Aligarh-Agra Road by assailants who arrived in a car and on a motorcycle and opened fire, killing him on the spot, officials said. 

An FIR was registered at the Sadabad police station following a complaint filed by the jawan's sister, Dolly Kumari, who stated that her brother was returning from court in a friend's car when the attack took place near Chandra farmhouse. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: Suryakumar to the rescue as India battle past USA
T20 WC: Suryakumar to the rescue as India battle past USA

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav dazzled with a vital half-century as defending champions India registered a scratchy 29-run win against the United States of America despite a stunning top-order collapse.

LIVE! Cop killed, 11 hurt as swing collapses at Surajkund fair
LIVE! Cop killed, 11 hurt as swing collapses at Surajkund fair

India match boycott: ICC seeks explanation from PCB
India match boycott: ICC seeks explanation from PCB

PCB writes to ICC to invoke 'force majeure', global body asks for justification

India now trusted partner for growth, says Modi in Malaysia
India now trusted partner for growth, says Modi in Malaysia

Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday on a two-day visit, referred to the trade deals India agreed with various countries and said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth".

Thackeray era ends; BJP's Tawde to become Mumbai mayor
Thackeray era ends; BJP's Tawde to become Mumbai mayor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated corporator Ritu Tawade for the Mumbai mayor election, while its ally Shiv Sena declared Sanjay Ghadi as its candidate for the deputy mayor's post.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO