2 held for murdering soldier in Hathras; confess 'love marriage' as motive

The accused, identified as Bobby and Raja, both residents of Samadpur village under Sadabad police station limits, were arrested near Gori Gopal Dhaba at Kursanda Mod, police said, adding that two illegal country-made pistols, live cartridges, empty shells and a car allegedly used in the crime were recovered from their possession.





During interrogation, the arrested men allegedly told the police that the murder was planned due to an old enmity.





They claimed that the jawan had entered into a love marriage with a woman from their family, which, according to them, led to social embarrassment and resentment, prompting them to plot the murder with their associates, police said.





The incident occurred on Thursday when Akhilesh Chaudhary (28), posted as a driver at an army workshop in Agra, was travelling towards Agra after attending a court hearing in Hathras.





He was attacked near a cold storage on the Aligarh-Agra Road by assailants who arrived in a car and on a motorcycle and opened fire, killing him on the spot, officials said.





An FIR was registered at the Sadabad police station following a complaint filed by the jawan's sister, Dolly Kumari, who stated that her brother was returning from court in a friend's car when the attack took place near Chandra farmhouse. -- PTI

