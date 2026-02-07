12 Zilla Parishads, 125 Panchayat Samitis go to polls in Maharashtra

09:08

Polling for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in 12 districts of Maharashtra began Saturday morning amid tight security.





As many as 7,438 candidates are in the fray for 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, and more than 2 crore eligible voters are expected to exercise their franchise.





The Zilla Parishads of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur, as well as the Panchayat Samities under their jurisdiction, are voting to elect their representatives.





Voting began at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm, while counting of votes will begin at 10 am on February 9, after which the model code of conduct will be lifted.





The polling, originally scheduled for February 5, was postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28 and the subsequent declaration of three days of state mourning.





A total of 2,624 candidates are contesting for 731 Zilla Parishad seats, of which 369 are reserved for women, 83 for Scheduled Castes, 25 for Scheduled Tribes and 191 for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).





Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes and 342 for the Other Backward Classes.





The electorate includes 1,06,33,269 men, 1,01,86,965 women and 468 voters from other categories. A total of 25,471 polling stations have been set up, with around 1.28 lakh personnel deployed for election duty, including 125 returning officers and 125 assistant returning officers.





The Election Commission has arranged sufficient electronic voting machines (EVMs), including 51,537 control units and 1,10,329 ballot units, and officials have been trained for their use.





Voters will cast two votes -- one for the Zilla Parishad constituency and another for the Panchayat Samiti electoral division. White ballot papers will be used for Zilla Parishad elections, while pink ballot papers will be used for Panchayat Samiti elections. -- PTI