HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP govt declares 'Godaan', film on cow protection, tax-free

Fri, 06 February 2026
Share:
23:32
image
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared Hindi feature film Godaan, which centres on cow protection and conservation, tax-free in the state.

According to a press statement, the film, produced and directed by Vinod Chaudhary, was released in theatres nationwide on Friday. 

The decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to amplify the message of cow protection and encourage a scientific perspective on 'Panchagavya' among the masses, it said.

"The tax exemption will lead to lower ticket prices, enabling a larger audience to watch the film and connect with the seriousness of cow conservation," a government spokesperson said.

The move aligns with the state government's zero-tolerance policy against cow slaughter and smuggling. 

Since assuming office, Adityanath has overseen the establishment of over 7,500 cow shelters and the protection of more than 12 lakh destitute cattle. 

District-level committees, led by DMs and SSPs, have also been formed to ensure effective implementation of these welfare measures.

The two-hour film highlights the religious, social and practical importance of the cow in Indian culture. 

Earlier on January 31, filmmaker Vinod Chaudhary had met the chief minister in Lucknow to launch the film's poster and trailer, citing UP's administrative efforts as a key inspiration for the project. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PIX: How India's Under-19 World champs celebrated!
PIX: How India's Under-19 World champs celebrated!

India's skipper Ayush Mhatre said his team wanted to carry the legacy of Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur after winning the 2026 ICC Under 19 World Cup in Harare on Friday.

What Sooryavanshi said after his World Cup-wining blitz...
What Sooryavanshi said after his World Cup-wining blitz...

14 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series after a smashing tournament at the Under-19 World Cup.

LIVE! Navjot Kaur expelled from Cong days after 'quitting' party
LIVE! Navjot Kaur expelled from Cong days after 'quitting' party

Protests in Manipur over Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining govt
Protests in Manipur over Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining govt

Thousands protest in Manipur against Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining the government, alleging betrayal of community demands for separate administration.

'His phone rang all night, but police didn't act': Biker's kin
'His phone rang all night, but police didn't act': Biker's kin

The family of a 25-year-old man who died after falling into a pit in Delhi alleges negligence by authorities, claiming their pleas for help were ignored during a desperate overnight search.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO