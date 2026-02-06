HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Trap deal': Cong MPs protest against govt in Parliament complex

Fri, 06 February 2026
Share:
16:28
image
MPs from the Congress and some other opposition parties staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Friday over the trade agreement with the US, the controversy surrounding former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, and the suspension of eight MPs.
 
After the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11 am on Monday, the opposition MPs gathered near the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans such as "Dictatorship will not be tolerated," "Narendra, surrender," and "Stop murdering democracy."
 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the MPs suspended for the remainder of the current Budget session of Parliament, and several other MPs participated in the protest.
 
They also held a large banner that read "Trap Deal," referring to the India-US trade agreement.
 
While leaving the Parliament House complex, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at PM Modi and told reporters, "jo uchit samjho woh karo".

Gandhi had on Wednesday cited Naravane's unreleased memoir to claim that Prime Minister Modi shed responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020 and passed the buck on to the general.
 
Congress whip in the Lok Sabha and one of the suspended MPs, Manickam Tagore, said the fight would be taken forward on the issue of Prime Minister Modi's "failures."
 
He claimed that Prime Minister Modi is "on the back foot" and afraid to come to the House and has succumbed to pressure from other countries.
 
The House has been witnessing a deadlock since Monday, with opposition members, including the Congress, creating a ruckus over various issues, including "not allowing" Rahul Gandhi to quote from an article that cited an unpublished memoir of former Army chief Naravane, and the suspension of eight opposition members for unruly behaviour during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.
 
On Thursday, the Motion of Thanks on the President's address was passed without a reply from the prime minister. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

U-19 World Cup Final: India smash their way past 350
U-19 World Cup Final: India smash their way past 350

12 killed in suicide bombing attack at mosque in Islamabad
12 killed in suicide bombing attack at mosque in Islamabad

The attack came less than three months after a suicide bomber killed 12 people in a blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad.

LIVE! Biker's death: 3 Delhi Jal Board engineers suspended
LIVE! Biker's death: 3 Delhi Jal Board engineers suspended

Biker dies after falling into 15-ft-deep pit dug by DJB
Biker dies after falling into 15-ft-deep pit dug by DJB

This incident comes weeks after the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.

Harshit Rana ruled out for T20 World Cup
Harshit Rana ruled out for T20 World Cup

Young Indian speedster Harshit Rana is likely to miss the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury sustained in a warm-up game. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has indicated that Rana's condition "does not look good," casting doubt on his...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO