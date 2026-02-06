HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Top Maoist Prabhakar among 7 reds killed in Gadchiroli

Fri, 06 February 2026
21:51
File image of security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation./ANI Photo
File image of security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation./ANI Photo
Seven Maoists including top leader Prabhakar were killed in encounters with police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district while a police jawan also succumbed to the injuries suffered during a gunfight, officials said on Saturday. 

The anti-Maoist operation was going on in the area for the last three days. Prabhakar alias Loketi Chandar Rao, who hailed from Kamareddy in Telangana and was in-charge of the Maoists' Gadchiroli Division Committee, West Sub-Zonal Bureau and 'Company No 10', carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, officials said. 

Following intelligence inputs about the movement of surviving cadres of Company No. 10 and unknown Maoist formation from Chhattisgarh, an operation was launched on the night of February 3, the Gadchiroli police said in a release. 

Fourteen units of C-60 -- a special anti-Maoist force of the Gadchiroli police -- launched the operation near Phodewada village on Narayanpur-Gadchiroli border, it said. 

While the bodies of three Maoists were recovered on Thursday night, another four bodies were retrieved from the area on Friday. -- PTI

