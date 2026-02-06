HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stalin unveils statue of Karl Marx in Chennai

Fri, 06 February 2026
Share:
15:36
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled a statue of German philosopher and political theorist Karl Marx in Chennai on Friday.

He had announced in the state assembly in April 2025 that the Dravidian model government intended to honour and commemorate Karl Marx, whom he described as a revolutionary global leader.

Flanked by his cabinet colleagues, the chief minister unveiled the statue, which was erected at a cost of Rs 85.80 lakh, and paid floral tributes on the occasion.

In a social media post, Stalin said the installation of the statue symbolised the state's commitment to progressive ideals.

"Installing Marx. Uninstalling inequality. Chennai reaffirms red. The commanding statue of Karl Marx now stands at the Connemara Public Library, Chennai," he said.

The CM added, "We draw strength from progressive ideas, no matter where they come from. When forces of domination attempt to prevail, we resist them. This is the essence of our Dravidian model."

Leaders from various political parties, including CPI(M) Tamil Nadu Secretary P Shanmugam, CPI Secretary M Veerapandian, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK chief Vaiko, and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, were present at the event. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

U-19 World Cup Final: Rampaging India race past 300 in 34 overs
U-19 World Cup Final: Rampaging India race past 300 in 34 overs

12 killed in suicide bombing attack at mosque in Islamabad
12 killed in suicide bombing attack at mosque in Islamabad

The attack came less than three months after a suicide bomber killed 12 people in a blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad.

LIVE! Biker's death: 3 Delhi Jal Board engineers suspended
LIVE! Biker's death: 3 Delhi Jal Board engineers suspended

Biker dies after falling into pit dug up on road in Delhi
Biker dies after falling into pit dug up on road in Delhi

This incident comes weeks after the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.

Harshit Rana ruled out for T20 World Cup
Harshit Rana ruled out for T20 World Cup

Young Indian speedster Harshit Rana is likely to miss the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury sustained in a warm-up game. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has indicated that Rana's condition "does not look good," casting doubt on his...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO