Senior Russian spy chief hurt in Moscow shooting

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, 64, was hospitalised after being targeted at an apartment building in northwestern Moscow.





Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko confirmed that Alekseyev, who has served as the first deputy head of the GRU since 2011, was shot several times by an unidentified assailant.





According to the business daily Kommersant, the attacker posed as a delivery person and ambushed the general in a stairway.





Alekseyev was initially struck in the foot and arm; the report states he attempted to wrest the weapon away from the assailant before being shot again in the chest.





The gunman fled the scene and remains at large, other media reports said.





The timing of the shooting has drawn significant scrutiny, occurring just one day after Russian, Ukrainian, and U.S. negotiators concluded two days of talks in Abu Dhabi.





Those discussions, aimed at ending the nearly four-year-old conflict, included a Russian delegation led by Alekseyev's direct superior, Adm. Igor Kostyukov.





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov linked the attack to the diplomatic efforts, describing it as an attempt by Ukraine to "derail peace talks."





While Kyiv has not commented on the incident, the Kremlin confirmed that President Vladimir Putin has been briefed.





Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that law enforcement agencies must now "step up protection" for senior military leadership.Alekseyev is a highly decorated figure, holding the Hero of Russia medal for his role in Syria.





He gained further prominence in June 2023 when he was filmed negotiating with mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin during the Wagner Group's brief mutiny in Rostov-on-Don.

