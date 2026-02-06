Rupee falls 36 paise to close at 90.70 against US dollar

19:35





The currency gained in the first half of the session after the Reserve Bank announced a status quo on key lending rates; however, sustained foreign fund outflows pressured the local unit, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.28 against the greenback and oscillated between the high of 90.18 and the low of 90.83 during the session.





It eventually settled at 90.70 (provisional), down 36 paise from its previous close.





On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 13 paise to close at 90.34 against the US dollar. -- PTI

