HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 36 paise to close at 90.70 against US dollar

Fri, 06 February 2026
Share:
19:35
image
The rupee declined 36 paise to settle at 90.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by geopolitical uncertainty over the US-Iran talks, and a sharp rise in global crude oil prices. 

The currency gained in the first half of the session after the Reserve Bank announced a status quo on key lending rates; however, sustained foreign fund outflows pressured the local unit, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.28 against the greenback and oscillated between the high of 90.18 and the low of 90.83 during the session. 

It eventually settled at 90.70 (provisional), down 36 paise from its previous close. 

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 13 paise to close at 90.34 against the US dollar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

U-19 World Cup Final: England staring into the abyss
U-19 World Cup Final: England staring into the abyss

LIVE! Senior Russian spy chief hurt in Moscow shooting
LIVE! Senior Russian spy chief hurt in Moscow shooting

BLO's death triggers political storm in Bengal over SIR
BLO's death triggers political storm in Bengal over SIR

The death of a booth level officer in West Bengal due to cardiac arrest has ignited a political battle between the ruling TMC and the BJP, with accusations of workload pressure and politicization of the tragedy.

Biker dies after falling into 15-ft-deep pit dug by DJB
Biker dies after falling into 15-ft-deep pit dug by DJB

This incident comes weeks after the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.

14-YO Sooryavanshi stuns with 80-ball 175 in U19 WC final
14-YO Sooryavanshi stuns with 80-ball 175 in U19 WC final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket prodigy, etched his name in history with a stunning, record-breaking century in the U19 World Cup final, captivating fans worldwide.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO