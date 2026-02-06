HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RSS starts Kashmir to Kanyakumari 'Dhwaj Yatra'

Fri, 06 February 2026
12:42
The RSS on Friday started a 'Dhwaj Yatra' (flag rally) from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to clear the "misgivings" about the outfit.
The yatra symbolically began from the historic Lal Chowk and culminated at the Tourist Reception Centre, where the participants boarded vehicles for onward journey to other parts of the country.
"The aim of this yatra is to clear the misgivings that the RSS is against some people. We also want to convey the real history to people, who have been fed the distorted version so far," Veer Kapoor, one of the participants, said.
He said a movie 'Shatak' has been made to celebrate the 100 years of RSS and the work done by the organisation. 
 
The movie is scheduled to be released on February 19. -- PTI

