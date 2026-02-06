HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Row erupts over Quranic verses displayed at govt school in UP's Sambhal

Fri, 06 February 2026
22:58
File image
File image
A controversy broke out after posters bearing Quranic verses were allegedly found displayed on the walls of a government school here, triggering protests by Hindu right-wing groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal.

Following the incident, the basic education department ordered a probe and initiated suspension proceedings against the school principal and a teacher, officials said on Friday.

The matter came to light at the upper primary school in Nagla Purva village in the Kurh Fatehgarh area of Chandausi tehsil.

VHP and Bajrang Dal workers reached the school on Friday after receiving information about the posters with Quranic verses being allegedly put up inside the school, while photographs of national leaders and other revered figures were kept aside.

The protesters claimed that pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maa Saraswati, Bharat Mata, Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore and other eminent personalities were removed from display.

They lodged a complaint with the district administration, alleging that the school was being used to promote religious teachings. -- PTI

