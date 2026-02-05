HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Retired IIT Bombay medical officer duped of Rs 4.62 cr; 2 held

Fri, 06 February 2026
Share:
01:07
image
Two persons were arrested after a 74-year-old woman, who retired as medical officer of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, was cheated of Rs 4.62 crore through threats of CBI action in a non-existent money laundering case, a police official said on Thursday. 

He said Narendra Sinha and Gunjan Devkumar Dineshchandra were arrested by Western Region Cyber Cell of Mumbai police for providing bank accounts to cyber criminals to park the amount that was taken from the victim. 

"The victim received a video call from a person posing as a telecom department official and then another accused posing as an IPS officer who claimed her Aadhaar card had been misused to open a bank account through which transactions worth Rs 6 crore had taken place, amounting to money laundering," the official said. 

She was told that the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case in this regard and she was likely to be arrested. 

"Under pressure, the woman prematurely withdrew her fixed and recurring deposits and transferred Rs 4.62 crore between October 2025 and January 2026 into bank accounts provided by the cyber criminals. 

After realising she had been cheated, the woman approached police and lodged a complaint," the official added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MP seizes Rapido-linked bikes, orders to stop ride booking
LIVE! MP seizes Rapido-linked bikes, orders to stop ride booking

PIX: Mandhana Magic Fires RCB To Second WPL Crown
PIX: Mandhana Magic Fires RCB To Second WPL Crown

Mandhana, Voll power RCB to second WPL title as DC suffer another heartbreak

Energy security first: India refutes Trump's Russian oil claim
Energy security first: India refutes Trump's Russian oil claim

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's energy decisions are guided by national interest.

Had info Cong could carry out 'unexpected act': Birla
Had info Cong could carry out 'unexpected act': Birla

The Speaker thanked Modi for acceding to his request and avoiding unpleasant scenes in the Lok Sabha by not coming to the House on Wednesday.

16 killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast; several trapped
16 killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast; several trapped

At least 16 labourers were killed and several others are feared trapped following an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. Rescue operations are underway.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO