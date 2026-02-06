HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Noida techie death: HC orders immediate release of firm director

Fri, 06 February 2026
Share:
16:30
image
The Allahabad High Court has ordered the immediate release of Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners, after finding out that his arrest in connection with a techie's death in Noida was carried out without following mandatory procedures.

A bench of Justices Siddhartha and Jai Krishna Upadhyay observed that police had failed to follow the procedure under clause 13 of the arrest memo, which requires informing the accused of the reasons for their arrest and providing them with a copy of the memo before taking them into custody.

The order was passed on Thursday, allowing a habeas corpus petition filed on Kumar's behalf.

The plea had sought a direction to the respondents to produce and release Kumar from their illegal custody and a declaration that his arrest, detention and remand were illegal, null and void as the Supreme Court's directions in the Mihir Rajesh vs State of Maharashtra case were noth followed.

The second prayer was to issue a writ, order or direction in the nature of certiorari, quashing the remand orders dated January 20 and January 21, and subsequent remand orders passed by the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Kumar's counsel relied upon the high court judgment in the case of Umang Rastogi vs State of Uttar Pradesh and submitted that in this case also, the clause-13 requirement of the arrest memo has not been complied with.

The high court quashed the judicial remand orders issued by the CJM on January 20 and 21.

Kumar was arrested by the Greater Noida Police following the registration of an FIR in connection with the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a water-filled trench at an undeveloped site in Sector 150, Noida on January 16.

The trench had developed due to inadequate stormwater management and the site had remained undeveloped under Wiztown Planners' control for years. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

U-19 World Cup Final: India smash their way past 350
U-19 World Cup Final: India smash their way past 350

12 killed in suicide bombing attack at mosque in Islamabad
12 killed in suicide bombing attack at mosque in Islamabad

The attack came less than three months after a suicide bomber killed 12 people in a blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad.

LIVE! Biker's death: 3 Delhi Jal Board engineers suspended
LIVE! Biker's death: 3 Delhi Jal Board engineers suspended

Biker dies after falling into 15-ft-deep pit dug by DJB
Biker dies after falling into 15-ft-deep pit dug by DJB

This incident comes weeks after the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.

Harshit Rana ruled out for T20 World Cup
Harshit Rana ruled out for T20 World Cup

Young Indian speedster Harshit Rana is likely to miss the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury sustained in a warm-up game. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has indicated that Rana's condition "does not look good," casting doubt on his...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO