Netflix's 'Ghooskhor Pandat' faces FIR over 'caste insult'

An FIR has been registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against the makers of the film Ghooskhor Pandat over allegations that its title and content "hurt religious and caste sentiments" and threaten public harmony.

The action follows directions to take strict measures against content that disturbs social peace, officials said.





Ghooskhor Pandat stars Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Dikshit

According to the Lucknow Police, the Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognisance of complaints related to the film/web series, which is stated to be broadcast on social media and an OTT platform.

The police said that prima facie the title has been deliberately framed to target and insult a particular community -- specifically the Brahmin community, by associating the term "Pandat" with corruption.

Authorities cited widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations over the name and alleged content of the film.

The police noted that some organisations have warned of aggressive protests, raising concerns about law and order and the potential disruption of social harmony.

In view of the sensitive circumstances, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections against the film's director, Neeraj Pandey and his team.





Meanwhile, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has issued a clarification, saying Pandat used as colloquial name.





"Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term "Pandat" is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character... We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses," Pandey said on his Instagram handle.