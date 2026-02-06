HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Navjot Kaur expelled from Cong days after 'quitting' party

Fri, 06 February 2026
Share:
23:07
Navjot Kaur Sidhu with husband Navjot Singh Sidhu./ File image
Navjot Kaur Sidhu with husband Navjot Singh Sidhu./ File image
AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been expelled from the Congress, days after she said she had quit the party. 

Asked to throw light on Navjot Kaur Sidhu's status in the Congress, Baghel told reporters in Amritsar that the party had suspended her earlier and now she has been expelled. Baghel was in Amritsar to address the party's 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Rally'. 

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, countered by launching a sharp attack, in an apparent dig at party leader Rahul Gandhi. 

"Pappu has finally put a stamp on his name. A leader who thinks that he is the only honest and knowledgeable person, totally unaware of the ground realities. People working for him in his inner circle succeed in keeping him in exile and enjoying luxuries of life selling tickets long before he takes any decision," she said in a post on X. 

"He takes more than 6 months to react to an emergency call by which time loss is inevitable. Before asking people to join him, he should check out with his so-called supporters that are they ready to be honest" 

"Are they willing to be honest and work for PUNJAB? Not many of your followers are willing for selfless service, rather they are busy filling their pockets because they know that they are not going to come back," she said. 

"If you have guts ask them to speak against the present government and be ready for... getting their files exposed. Learn to speak and face the TRUTH that is, was and always will be. Advice to a good friend: be more mindful, mature, receptive and practical," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PIX: How India's Under-19 World champs celebrated!
PIX: How India's Under-19 World champs celebrated!

India's skipper Ayush Mhatre said his team wanted to carry the legacy of Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur after winning the 2026 ICC Under 19 World Cup in Harare on Friday.

What Sooryavanshi said after his World Cup-wining blitz...
What Sooryavanshi said after his World Cup-wining blitz...

14 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series after a smashing tournament at the Under-19 World Cup.

LIVE! Navjot Kaur expelled from Cong days after 'quitting' party
LIVE! Navjot Kaur expelled from Cong days after 'quitting' party

Protests in Manipur over Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining govt
Protests in Manipur over Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining govt

Thousands protest in Manipur against Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining the government, alleging betrayal of community demands for separate administration.

'His phone rang all night, but police didn't act': Biker's kin
'His phone rang all night, but police didn't act': Biker's kin

The family of a 25-year-old man who died after falling into a pit in Delhi alleges negligence by authorities, claiming their pleas for help were ignored during a desperate overnight search.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO