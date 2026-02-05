HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MP seizes Rapido-linked bikes, orders to stop ride booking

Fri, 06 February 2026
The transport department has seized 12 motorbikes affiliated to ride-hailing platform Rapido for operating without necessary permissions in the city, and asked the company to stop ride-bookings through its mobile app, officials said on Thursday. 

In a press release, assistant regional transport officer Archana Mishra claimed that Rapido was providing bike services in the city through its mobile application despite not having the required trade licence.

Twelve bike taxis linked to Rapido were seized after transport department officials booked rides through the mobile app and summoned the riders to designated locations. As soon as they arrived, the officials seized their motorcycles, said Mishra.

A notice was issued to Rapido, directing it to immediately stop bike taxi bookings in the city and submit an explanation regarding the alleged irregularities. 

The notice clearly stated that unilateral legal action will be initiated if no reply is submitted, said Mishra.

Between 2021 and 2024, the department had repeatedly corresponded with various bike taxi service providers, asking them to shut down their mobile apps. 

But the department itself could not disable these apps due to the lack of direct control, and police assistance is now being taken in this regard, the official said. -- PTI

