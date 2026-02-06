Mizoram: CBI books 3 customs officials for accepting Rs 35 lakh bribe

17:25





The accused, including a retired superintendent and two inspectors, allegedly released smuggled goods after receiving illegal gratification, it said.





The case, officially registered on February 3, follows a formal complaint from the additional commissioner of CGST, Guwahati.





The officials are accused of abusing their official positions while serving at the Customs Preventive Force (CPF) in east Mizoram's Champhai town, a critical transit point on the India-Myanmar border, during 2022-2023.





The officials allegedly intercepted consignments of areca nuts (betel nuts) and foreign cigarettes without filing any legal documentation, the statement said.





They allegedly demanded and accepted brides exceeding Rs 35 lakh across multiple instances to release the confiscated smuggled goods, it said.





A subsequent inspection at godowns revealed that seized goods worth over Rs 1.42 crore, confiscated between December 2022 and April 2023, were found to be missing from the available stock, it added.





In a coordinated effort to unearth the money trail and recover incriminating evidence, the CBI launched simultaneous searches across five states and raided residential and premises of the accused in Guwahati (Assam), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Sikar (Rajasthan), Patna (Bihar) and Churachandpur (Manipur). -- PTI

