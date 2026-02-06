HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mayawati seeks ban on 'Ghooskhor Pandit' for 'insulting' Brahmins

Fri, 06 February 2026
Share:
12:38
image
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday condemned the alleged insult to the Brahmin community in the film 'Ghooskhor Pandit' and demanded that the Centre immediately impose a ban on what she termed as a "casteist" movie.
In a post on her official X handle, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it is a matter of "great sorrow and concern" that the term 'pandit' was being portrayed as an infiltrator not only in Uttar Pradesh, but now even in films, leading to insult and disrespect across the country.
"This has led to widespread anger among the entire Brahmin community at present. Our party strongly condemns it," she said.
 
Mayawati further said that the central government should immediately ban such a "caste-indicative" film.
Meanwhile, the Hazratganj police station in the state capital has registered an FIR against the director of the film and his team on charges of insulting a particular caste and promoting enmity.
According to the FIR, the case has been registered under sections 196 (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, caste and language), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353 (related to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 66 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Biker dies after falling into pit dug up on road in Delhi
LIVE! Biker dies after falling into pit dug up on road in Delhi

U-19 World Cup Final: India elect to bat against England
U-19 World Cup Final: India elect to bat against England

Shinde-Uddhav Senas join hands against BJP in Maha ZP poll
Shinde-Uddhav Senas join hands against BJP in Maha ZP poll

In a surprising turn, rival Shiv Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray have joined forces with NCP factions to contest local elections in Maharashtra's Barshi taluka, setting aside political differences.

Lack Of Political Unity Is India's Greatest Challenge
Lack Of Political Unity Is India's Greatest Challenge

'No, India and China were not about to go to all-out war over a few rocks of Galwan.' 'The full picture of what went on at the highest level between two heads of State will not be known for a very, very long time and rightly so,' points...

Shobhaa De: 'Dhurandhar Is A Political Bomb'
Shobhaa De: 'Dhurandhar Is A Political Bomb'

'Is Dhurandhar a Right Wing financed movie?''I heard some very funny stories about Aditya Dhar that he is recruiting people to his point of view, like he's a BJP recruiting agent, who's made this epic, very ambitious film just so that it...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO