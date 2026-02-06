Mayawati seeks ban on 'Ghooskhor Pandit' for 'insulting' Brahmins

12:38

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday condemned the alleged insult to the Brahmin community in the film 'Ghooskhor Pandit' and demanded that the Centre immediately impose a ban on what she termed as a "casteist" movie.

In a post on her official X handle, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it is a matter of "great sorrow and concern" that the term 'pandit' was being portrayed as an infiltrator not only in Uttar Pradesh, but now even in films, leading to insult and disrespect across the country.

"This has led to widespread anger among the entire Brahmin community at present. Our party strongly condemns it," she said.

Mayawati further said that the central government should immediately ban such a "caste-indicative" film.

Meanwhile, the Hazratganj police station in the state capital has registered an FIR against the director of the film and his team on charges of insulting a particular caste and promoting enmity.

According to the FIR, the case has been registered under sections 196 (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, caste and language), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353 (related to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 66 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act. -- PTI