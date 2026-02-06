HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maoist couple with bounty of Rs 1 cr, 17 others surrender in Odisha

Fri, 06 February 2026
A Maoist couple, each carrying a reward of Rs 55.10 lakh on their heads, and 17 other red rebels surrendered before the Odisha Police on Friday, following which Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi claimed the state would turn 'Naxal Free' by March 31. 

The surrendered couple is CPI-Maoist's state committee members Niranjan Rout (45) alias Nikhil, and his 42-year-old wife Rashmira Lenka, also known as Indu, director general of police Y B Khurania said. Both are state committee members, the second highest rung in the CPI-Maoist hierarchy after the central committee (CC), the DGP said in a press conference in Bhubaneswar. 

Earlier, Rout and his wife had written to the Odisha government expressing their willingness to surrender. 

"Today, Odisha has achieved a major breakthrough in the national mission to eliminate Left Wing Extremism and build a Naxal-free India," the chief minister, who is also in charge of the home department, said in a post on X. 

Majhi said that the central government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and extremism, coupled with unwavering support to the states, has brought our campaign against Left Wing Extremism to a "decisive stage". -- PTI

