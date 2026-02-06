HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man commits suicide after raping infant niece in UP's Pilibhit; probe on

Fri, 06 February 2026
15:51
A man committed suicide after allegedly raping his two-and-a-half-year-old niece in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

Pilibhit Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Dahiya told reporters that on Thursday, a 25-year-old man raped his niece and then reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem, while the child is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police said, and added that legal action is being taken in the matter.

According to the police, on Thursday at around 8.30 pm, Rajendra alias Nannu, 25, a resident of Kataiya, found his two-and-a-half-year-old niece alone at home and allegedly raped her in a room.

To drown out the child's screams, the accused played loud music in the room.

After hearing loud music and the child's sobs for a long time, the family members went to the room, where they found the child crying. Upon learning of the incident, the accused fled from the spot.

According to the police, fearing being caught by the police and villagers, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree outside the village.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot, brought down the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Due to excessive bleeding, after being immediately taken to a local hospital for primary treatment, she was later referred to the district hospital. -- PTI

