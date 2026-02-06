Kerala woman claims to have fought off leopard with coconut petiole

18:33





The woman, Janaki, said she was sitting outside her home when she heard a loud sound behind and on turning around, saw the leopard.





She said the animal jumped on her and claimed that she chased it with the coconut petiole.





The woman, who was admitted in the hospital, said she suffered injuries to her head, back and both arms in the attack.





Forest officials told reporters that the woman was attacked by a leopard, according to her, and further details will be known after visiting the site. -- PTI

