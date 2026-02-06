HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Forex kitty jumps by $14 bn to record peak of $724 bn

Fri, 06 February 2026
India's forex reserves jumped by another $14.361 billion to a new all-time high of $723.774 billion during the week ended January 30, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had increased by $8.053 billion to $709.413 billion, surging past the earlier all-time high of $704.89 billion recorded in September 2024. 

For the week ended January 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $493 million to $562.392 billion, the data released by the central bank showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

Value of gold reserves soared by $14.595 billion to $137.683 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $216 million to $18.953 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

