Fire at spring factory of North Central Railway; 5 workers injured

Fri, 06 February 2026
File image
Five workers sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a gas pipeline at the North Central Railway's spring factory at Sithouli near Gwalior on Thursday evening, the police said.

The injured workers were rushed to a nearby private hospital and their condition was stable, Jhansi Road police station house officer Shakti Yadav told reporters.

Maintenance work was underway at the factory when a gas leak caused a fire. It was put out in a short time, the official said.

"The wounded workers were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital by an ambulance.  The incident is being investigated," Yadav said.

"At present, all the workers are okay," said doctor Sophie Shakeel of the hospital.

The factory makes springs for coaches and wagons. -- PTI

