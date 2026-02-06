HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Eknath Shinde not to celebrate birthday as tribute to Ajit Pawar

Fri, 06 February 2026
18:18
image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided not to celebrate his birthday as a mark of tribute to NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash last week. 

Shinde's birthday falls on February 9. 

A release issued by Shinde's office said, "Maharashtra plunged into grief and has still not recovered from the pain of Ajit Dada's untimely demise". 

In the release, Shinde said in Pawar's death, he has lost both a colleague and friend. 

He appealed to his supporters, party workers and others to refrain from celebrating his birthday. 

Shinde urged his supporters neither to bring bouquets, flowers or any gifts, nor to put up hoarding to greet him on his birthday.

"We share the grief of the Pawar family," he said. -- PTI

