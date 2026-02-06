Eknath Shinde not to celebrate birthday as tribute to Ajit Pawar

18:18





Shinde's birthday falls on February 9.





A release issued by Shinde's office said, "Maharashtra plunged into grief and has still not recovered from the pain of Ajit Dada's untimely demise".





In the release, Shinde said in Pawar's death, he has lost both a colleague and friend.





He appealed to his supporters, party workers and others to refrain from celebrating his birthday.





Shinde urged his supporters neither to bring bouquets, flowers or any gifts, nor to put up hoarding to greet him on his birthday.





"We share the grief of the Pawar family," he said. -- PTI

