ED files chargesheet in R G Kar Hospital financial irregularities case

Fri, 06 February 2026
13:59
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday submitted a chargesheet before a special court here in its probe into alleged money laundering in connection with a case of financial irregularities at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Former principal of the medical college, Sandip Ghosh, is one of the accused in the case and is at present in judicial remand following his arrest by the CBI on the charge of financial irregularities.

The ED filed the chargesheet before a special court here in connection with a money laundering case lodged in the matter.

Akhtar Ali, a former official at R G Kar Hospital, had prayed for a CBI investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the state-run facility during the tenure of Ghosh, which had been granted by the Calcutta High Court and the order was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The ED had filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report), which is equivalent to a police FIR, over the alleged money trail in the case.

It was during the principalship of Ghosh that the infamous rape and murder of a trainee doctor took place and her body was found in the conference room of the state-run facility in north Kolkata on August 9, 2024.

Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police was sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the Sealdah sessions court in Kolkata in January, 2025, after finding him guilty of the crimes. -- PTI 

