Dubai launches driverless taxi service

Fri, 06 February 2026
Dubai has launched fully autonomous RT6 taxi vehicles developed by Baidu Apollo Go as part of its smart mobility ecosystem. 

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took a ride in the autonomous vehicle to the venue of the World Governments Summit at Madinat Jumeirah.

The move paves the way for the public launch of the service in the first quarter of FY 2026.

The vehicle functions through an integrated system powered by artificial intelligence, advanced sensing technologies, and autonomous decision-making systems. The system ensures safe and seamless mobility within a real urban environment and on roads open to live traffic.

The vehicle represents the sixth generation of autonomous taxi vehicles and has been specifically designed to deliver large-scale autonomous mobility services. It is equipped with more than 40 sensors, including high-precision LiDAR systems, multi-band radars, and advanced cameras. -- PTI  

