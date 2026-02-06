Delhi govt orders probe into biker's death

14:24

The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the death of a motorcyclist after falling into a pit dug by the Jal Board, Urban Development minister Ashish Sood said on Friday.

A motorcyclist died on Friday morning after falling into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said.

Sood expressed he was deeply hurt by the death of the youth on Joginder Singh Marg.

"I visited the accident site and also met the family members of the deceased. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the entire Delhi government stand with the family. Order has been issued for a probe of the incident, and the guilty will be punished strictly," the minister said in a post on X.

The victim's family has alleged negligence on the part of the DJB and also suspects foul play in his death.

A call regarding the incident was received around 7 am, following which police personnel rushed to the spot. The body was found inside the pit along with his motorcycle, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, who works at the call centre of a private bank, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the pit was dug at a DJB construction site and was barricaded, a senior police officer said. -- PTI