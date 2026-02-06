HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cricketer Rinku Singh's Facebook account hacked; Aligarh police launches probe

Fri, 06 February 2026
Share:
13:57
image
Cricketer Rinku Singh's Facebook account has been hacked, police said on Friday, adding it is not yet clear whether any financial fraud has taken place.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar said Singh had earlier this week informed him over the phone about the alleged hacking of his social media account. 
Following this, the cricketer's brother, Sonu Singh, submitted a written complaint to the city cyber cell on Wednesday, seeking action in the matter, the SSP said.
According to the police, Rinku Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, had not been actively monitoring his Facebook account for the past several months due to his busy cricketing schedule.
"It is not clear when exactly the account was hacked. The cyber crime cell has initiated a detailed investigation into the matter," SSP Kumar said.
The police said efforts are underway to trace the source of the breach and ascertain whether the alleged hacking led to any financial loss or misuse of the account. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

U-19 World Cup Final: Sooryavanshi on fire; India dominate
U-19 World Cup Final: Sooryavanshi on fire; India dominate

LIVE! Delhi govt orders probe into biker's death
LIVE! Delhi govt orders probe into biker's death

Biker dies after falling into pit dug up on road in Delhi
Biker dies after falling into pit dug up on road in Delhi

This incident comes weeks after the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.

FIR Against Ghooskhor Pandat; Promos Taken Down
FIR Against Ghooskhor Pandat; Promos Taken Down

'The story of Ghooskhor Pandat focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility -- to tell...

Shinde-Uddhav Senas join hands against BJP in Maha ZP poll
Shinde-Uddhav Senas join hands against BJP in Maha ZP poll

In a surprising turn, rival Shiv Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray have joined forces with NCP factions to contest local elections in Maharashtra's Barshi taluka, setting aside political differences.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO