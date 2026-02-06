HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Comedian Kunal Kamra moves HC against Sahyog portal

Fri, 06 February 2026
20:42
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has moved the Bombay high court against the government's 'Sahyog' portal, calling it an "unconstitutional and unreasonable" assault on freedom of speech, as it allows officials to take down social media content. 

The comedian, in his petition filed on Wednesday, has primarily challenged the IT rules, which were amended in October 2025, along with the Sahyog portal. 

He had claimed that these tools "unlawfully" empower the Central and state government officials "to peremptorily issue takedown or blocking orders, without following the procedure mandated under the Information Technology Act". 

According to the government, Sahyog was developed to automate the process of sending notices to intermediaries by the appropriate government or its agency under the IT Act, 2000, to facilitate the removal or disabling of access to any information, data or communication link being used to commit an unlawful act. 

The portal aims to bring together all authorised agencies and intermediaries on one platform to ensure immediate action against the unlawful online information. 

"Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules and the Sahyog Portal are also ex facie unconstitutional, as they enable the blocking or takedown of information on internet platforms on wholly vague grounds," the petition, filed through advocate Meenaz Kakalia. -- PTI

