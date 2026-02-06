Cognizant To Pay 100% Bonus

09:15

Cognizant has given 100 per cent bonus to its employees after the company reported better-than-expected full year numbers, and said it has reached the winners circle earlier than it anticipated.





The term, being frequently used over the last year by CEO Ravi Kumar, refers to top-tier revenue growth, gaining market share, sustaining large deal momentum, upskilling, margin expansion and having earnings per share (EPS) growth greater than revenue growth.





'Our 2025 results are the direct outcome of your hustle, disciplined execution, and commitment to our clients and to Cognizant. To recognize this effort, I am pleased to share that we have authorized funding our discretionary bonus program at 100,' Kumar said in an internal e-mail to employees.





Cognizant aimed to reach that internal benchmark in 2027, according to its last investor day presentation, but Kumar has repeatedly said the Nasdaq-listed company is back among the top companies when it comes to revenue growth.





For 2025, its revenue was up 6.4 per cent in constant currency, better than its own estimates of 6-6.3 per cent.





This bonus percentage is the highest in seven years, signalling the company's ability and keenness to reward and retain employees.





Cognizant has been trying to enhance its attractiveness as a preferred place to work after losing thousands when Brian Humphries headed the firm.





At that time, attrition soared to record levels, so much so that Cognizant could not take up projects due to lack of manpower, leading to a vicious cycle of stagnation.





But since Kumar, a long time Infosys veteran, came on board more than three years ago, the company has been trying to steady the ship.





While salary increases were delayed and only made effective from November, awarding full bonuses is expected to lift employee morale. Enhancing employee value proposition, expanding learning infrastructure programs, and upskilling are some of the key pillars of employee engagement for the company.





'Reaching the winners circle ahead of plan reflects the consistency in our execution and the progress we have made on growth and margins,' Kumar said in a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.





Cognizants entry in the winners circle is based on how its constant currency revenue growth is ranked against a set of companies in 2025. According to the companys investor presentation, its revenue growth ranking among peers improved over the last few years, moving from 10th place in 2022 to eighth in 2023 and then to sixth in 2024.





-- Avik Das, Business Standard