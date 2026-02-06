Chaos in Bengal assembly over BJP MLA's comments on minorities

22:54





Trinamool legislators raised slogans and rushed to the well of the floor of the House to protest Paul's alleged comments, while lawmakers from the opposition saffron camp shouted counter slogans in support of their MLA from Asansol Dakshin seat.





Paul, while speaking at the debate on the interim state Budget tabled on Thursday, allegedly said funds allocated for madrasas should not be used to help uplift the minorities.





She cautioned against any boost of the growth of elements who may end up becoming criminals "instead of doctors, engineers and teachers."





Speaker Biman Banerjee said the comments will be expunged from House records.





The Speaker later told reporters in his chamber that he had received a letter from the Trinamool Legislature Party, signed by 10-12 senior leaders including parliamentary affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, PWD minister Aroop Biswas, finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and labour minister Moloy Ghatak, demanding action against Paul. -- PTI

