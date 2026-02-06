HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Centre asks Netflix to remove 'Ghooskhor Pandat' teaser

Fri, 06 February 2026
Share:
18:41
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said the Centre has asked OTT platform Netflix to remove the teaser and other promotional contents of the film, Ghooskhor Pandat, from social media. 

The announcement of the film earlier this week had sparked a storm on social media, with many users calling the title "casteist" and offensive. 

The controversy has also led to the registration of an FIR at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, while the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint. 

"Taking swift action in the matter, the Centre has asked Netflix to remove the teaser and all other promotional contents of the film. Such a kind of thing, which is against any society, is completely unacceptable," a senior BJP leader told PTI. 

In a post in Hindi on X, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "We wholeheartedly commend the Centre's swift and decisive action! Offensive content, such as the derogatory film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', has not only been removed from the platform, but an FIR has also been registered in the case." 

This sends a clear message that insults to Sanatan Dharma will no longer be tolerated, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

U-19 World Cup Final: Ambrish gets early breakthrough
U-19 World Cup Final: Ambrish gets early breakthrough

India Will Continue To Buy Russian Oil
India Will Continue To Buy Russian Oil

'No one can or will bar India from pursuing its energy goals as it wishes.''The US FTA wording may sound more restrictive, but the underlying reality will not undermine India's sovereign energy decisions.'

LIVE! RBI announces Rs 25k relief for digital fraud victims
LIVE! RBI announces Rs 25k relief for digital fraud victims

AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot 8-10 times in his car, dies
AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot 8-10 times in his car, dies

The incident took place in the morning, a senior police official from Jalandhar said over the phone.

Shobhaa De: 'Dhurandhar Is A Political Bomb'
Shobhaa De: 'Dhurandhar Is A Political Bomb'

'Is Dhurandhar a Right Wing financed movie?''I heard some very funny stories about Aditya Dhar that he is recruiting people to his point of view, like he's a BJP recruiting agent, who's made this epic, very ambitious film just so that it...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO