Centre asks Netflix to remove 'Ghooskhor Pandat' teaser

The announcement of the film earlier this week had sparked a storm on social media, with many users calling the title "casteist" and offensive.





The controversy has also led to the registration of an FIR at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, while the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint.





"Taking swift action in the matter, the Centre has asked Netflix to remove the teaser and all other promotional contents of the film. Such a kind of thing, which is against any society, is completely unacceptable," a senior BJP leader told PTI.





In a post in Hindi on X, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "We wholeheartedly commend the Centre's swift and decisive action! Offensive content, such as the derogatory film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', has not only been removed from the platform, but an FIR has also been registered in the case."





This sends a clear message that insults to Sanatan Dharma will no longer be tolerated, he added. -- PTI

