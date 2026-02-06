'Can't run such House': LS adjourned for day amid protests

13:53

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday following unabated protests by opposition members over various issues.

Friday was the second day when the House could not take up discussion on the Union Budget presented on February 1.

As the House reassembled at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment, opposition members continued with their protests by trooping into the Well of the House.

Chairing the proceedings, Krishna Prasad Tenneti urged opposition to take their seats and put down placards.

As opposition members refused to relent, he adourned the House till Monday.





Earlier Speaker Om Birla lamenting that he cannot run "such a House".

The speaker noted that 19 hours and 13 minutes have been wasted due to disruptions in the current session and said members are disrespecting the House.

As soon as the House met for the day, many opposition members trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

The speaker said he wants the House to run and people have elected members to raise their issues and not to shout slogans.

Lok Sabha has been witnessing disruptions since Monday afternoon after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was disallowed by the chair from quoting an article based on the excerpts of former Army chief M M Naravane's 'unpublished memoir' in which he has referred to the India-China conflict of 2020. -- PTI